Have you ever walked into a gym and seen a battle rope curled up in the corner and wonder why it is and what are some battle rope exercises you can do? First, it’s another tool in the toolbox when it comes to your conditioning. Second, it is not there to tie you in knots. Ropes were used way back by the Egyptians to pull heavy objects while building the pyramids around 4000 to 3500 BC. Talk about a back-breaking workout.
Then a gentleman named John Brookfield, an acclaimed fitness inventor, and strongman, saw the great potential of these heavy thick ropes and came up with a battle rope system to improve power and conditioning.
Since 2010 Brookfield has taught his system to athletes, professional sports teams, and fitness summits around the world. Now you can get a slice of it here. Battle ropes can give you a high-intensity, low-impact workout and they will challenge your endurance, conditioning, and grip strength all at once.
Here we’ll get into the benefits of battle rope training, five great exercises, and a HIIT workout to have you sweating and smiling in no time.
Battle ropes offer benefits for people of all fitness levels. They’re simple to set up, simple to use, require minimal instruction, and will raise your heart rate without having to go on these dull cardio machines. Here are some other fantastic benefits of incorporating battle ropes into your training.
Using the 5 battle rope exercises below you can perform HIIT training at the end of your weight training to improve your conditioning and burn a little fat.
Tabata Training: Take any of the 5 exercises above and perform for 20 seconds with all-out effort and then rest for 10 seconds. Perform 6 to 8 intervals. If you’re doing more than one, rest for two to three minutes before going again.
Here you’ll do 30 seconds performing one battle rope exercise, the resting 30 seconds before moving to the next one. Follow this sequence for 10 minutes and then collapse.
Here are five simple but not easy battle rope exercise variations to improve your strength and conditioning while saving you from the boredom of the “dreadmill.”