The Best Full-Body Summer Workout Plan

Are you looking to perfect your beach body for the upcoming summer? If so, we have the right prescription just for you. It's a full-body workout routine that utilizes a combination of high-intensity resistance training and cardio.

Weighted resistance training is the best way to burn excess fat and calories compared to cardio alone. But if you want to maximize your gym time, we suggest you combine them to create a high-octane workout that transitions between weights and some form of cardio. The routine is simple and adjustable depending on what's available at your local gym.

During your rest periods, rather than slumping over the machine or sitting down on the bench, you'll be moving to a jump rope, stationary bike, or any piece of cardio equipment available to you.

Keep the weight on the lighter side and execute more reps so you don't over-train or fatigue your body. You should incorporate a variety of techniques into your workout routine and superset smaller exercises that can be done with H.I.I.T. principles—but don't train your entire body in one workout with this method. Stick to one or two muscle groups and train them in accordance with the training schedule below.

Note: Make sure that between each set you "superset" the recommended cardio for 30 seconds.