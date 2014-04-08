Workout Routines

The Best Full-Body Summer Workout Plan

Summer is here. Get in shape with this four-week program that will have you beach-ready in no time.

Man Doing Planks
Duration 5 days
Equipment Yes

Are you looking to perfect your beach body for the upcoming summer? If so, we have the right prescription just for you. It's a full-body workout routine that utilizes a combination of high-intensity resistance training and cardio.

Weighted resistance training is the best way to burn excess fat and calories compared to cardio alone. But if you want to maximize your gym time, we suggest you combine them to create a high-octane workout that transitions between weights and some form of cardio. The routine is simple and adjustable depending on what's available at your local gym.

During your rest periods, rather than slumping over the machine or sitting down on the bench, you'll be moving to a jump rope, stationary bike, or any piece of cardio equipment available to you.

Keep the weight on the lighter side and execute more reps so you don't over-train or fatigue your body. You should incorporate a variety of techniques into your workout routine and superset smaller exercises that can be done with H.I.I.T. principles—but don't train your entire body in one workout with this method. Stick to one or two muscle groups and train them in accordance with the training schedule below.

Note: Make sure that between each set you "superset" the recommended cardio for 30 seconds.

Day 1

Exercise 1

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
5 sets
30 sec reps
-- rest
Can be subbed for a 10 minute cardio warm-up.

Exercise 1A

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/ Stationary Bike in between each set.

Exercise 1B

Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
30-40 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/ Stationary Bike in between each set.

Exercise 2A

Dumbbell Sumo Squat
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/ Stationary Bike in between each set.

Exercise 2B

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
30-40 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/ Stationary Bike in between each set.

Exercise 3A

Machine Leg Curl How to
Machine Leg Curl thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/ Stationary Bike in between each set.

Exercise 3B

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
30-40 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/ Stationary Bike in between each set.

Exercise 4A

Dumbbell Step-Up You'll need: Bench, Box, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Step-Up thumbnail
3 sets
6* reps
-- rest
*each leg | Jump rope 30 seconds/ Stationary Bike in between each set.

Exercise 4B

Dumbbell Upright Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Upright Row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
30-40 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/ Stationary Bike in between each set.

Exercise 5A

Stability Ball Crunch
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5B

General Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
General Plank thumbnail
-- sets
20-30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 5C

Crunch You'll need: No Equipment How to
Crunch thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Day 2

Exercise 1

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
5 sets
30 sec reps
-- rest
Can be subbed for 10 minute cardio warm-up.

Exercise 2A

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 2B

Barbell Bent-Over Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Performing Barbell Bentover Row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 3A

Alternating Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Alternating Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 3B

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4A

Cable Flye
Cable Flye thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Perform cable flye at mid-level | Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4B

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5A

Cable High Row With Bar
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5B

Cable Pullover With Rope
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 6A

Stability Ball Crunch
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6B

General Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
General Plank thumbnail
-- sets
20-30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 6C

Crunch You'll need: No Equipment How to
Crunch thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Day 3

Exercise 1

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
5 sets
30 sec reps
-- rest
Can be subbed for 10 minute cardio warm-up.

Exercise 2A

Bodyweight Jump Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Bodyweight Jump Squat thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Use bodyweight | Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 3B

Smith Machine Squat
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4A

Dumbbell Side Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Side Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4B

Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4C

Close-Grip Pushup
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5A

Dumbbell Straight-Leg Deadlift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Straight-Leg Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5B

Dumbbell Preacher Curl You'll need: Dumbbells, Preacher Bench How to
Dumbbell preacher curl for biceps thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5C

Incline EZ-Bar Lying Triceps Extension You'll need: EZ-Bar, Bench How to
Incline EZ-Bar Lying Triceps Extension thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Day 4

Exercise 1

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
5 sets
30 sec reps
-- rest
Can be subbed for 10 minute cardio warm-up.

Exercise 2A

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 2B

High Cable Flye
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 3A

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Military Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Military Press thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4A

Cable Lateral Raise You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine How to
Cable Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4B

Cable Front Raise You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Cable Front Raise thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4C

Dumbbell Bent-Over Raise
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
15 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5A

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5B

Arnold Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Arnold Press thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 6A

Kneeling Cable Crunch You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Kneeling Cable Crunch thumbnail
3 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6B

General Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
General Plank thumbnail
-- sets
20-30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 6C

Stability Ball Crunch
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Day 5

Exercise 1

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
5 sets
30 sec reps
-- rest
Can be subbed for 10 minute cardio warm-up

Exercise 2A

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 2B

Seated Barbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Seated Barbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 2C

Dumbbell Lying Triceps Extension You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lying Triceps Extension thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 3A

Static Back Extension You'll need: Roman Chair How to
Static Back Extension thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 3B

Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 3C

Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension How to
Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4A

One-Arm Lat Pulldown
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12* reps
-- rest
*per arm | Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4B

Wide-Grip Barbell Biceps Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 4C

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5A

Reverse-Grip Barbell Bentover Row How to
Jeremy Potvin thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5B

Close-Grip Barbell Biceps Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 5C

Close-Grip Pushup
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
30-45 sec rest
Jump rope 30 seconds/stationary bike in between each set.

Exercise 6A

Kneeling Cable Crunch You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Kneeling Cable Crunch thumbnail
3 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6B

General Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
General Plank thumbnail
-- sets
20-30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 6C

Stability Ball Crunch
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest
