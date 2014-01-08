5 Important Must Do's for Fitness Beginners and Starters

So you've finally decided to take interest in your health and well-being. Congratulations and welcome to the world of Muscle and Fitness!

No matter where you are in life, (as long as you're still breathing) it's never too late to change your body for the better. Although there are many reasons to take interest in your well-being, it's difficult to know where to start. Hey, we've all been there and we're here to guide you and push you in the right direction!

Whether your goal is to lose a few pounds, become a muscle-bound bodybuilder looking to compete for Mr. Olympia, take down the stress levels, or just be a healthy individual who isn't gasping for air all the time, we got you covered. But here’s the rub— getting started is the easy part, keeping motivated long enough to see the kind of change you want to see is quite another.

With that in mind, here are some specific strategies that you and should be employing to continue making improvements long after the rest of the wannabes have fallen off.