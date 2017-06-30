Workouts

The 8-Week Summer Body Challenge

It’s not too late to have your fittest, strongest, sexiest summer ever. Burn fat, build muscle, and feel fantastic with this comprehensive plan for all fitness levels.

by
3-Week-Summer-Body-Her
portishead1 / Getty
Duration 8 Weeks
Equipment Yes

Not quite ready to bare your almost-all in a tank top, short-shorts, or bikini?

Even if you have no intention of showing more skin this summer, consider this program your wake-up call to recharge your motivation and rev up your results.

We asked trainer Jen Ferruggia, a coach at Renegade Fitness in California and creator of bikinibodyworkouts.com, for a program that will help you get stronger, leaner, and more energized—without having to spend all your precious summer days at the gym.

“These workouts are a time-efficient way to help you increase your lean muscle while shedding fat,” says Ferruggia.

Her routines emphasize non-competing, antagonistic alternating superset exercises. That means primarily doing a set of a lower-body exercise, followed by a set of an upper-body exercise, with only a brief rest interval between them.

“Supersetting lower-body exercises with upper-body exercises elicits a higher growth-hormone response,” she explains. “That’s not only better for fat loss, it also has a better conditioning effect, so you don’t need to do a lot of extra cardio.”

Clean up your diet, too (see our 30-Day Summer Body Diet Challenge), and you can expect to see up to 2lbs of fat loss per week, along with increased muscle definition and strength gains, says Ferruggia. Now that’s body confidence worth revealing.

Follow the Whole30 Summer Body Challenge along with this program to refresh your diet and get in your best shape ever. And don't be intimidated by the thought of a 30-day diet reset, there are plenty of satisfying recipes to get you through.

How it works

Plan to do three days of total-body strength training, one day of HIIT, and an optional challenge session each week. Start each workout with the Dynamic Warmup, which will prime your muscles and get you ready for the heavier work ahead. Time tight? You can also layer the HIIT session or challenges onto one of the existing strength days.

For strength workouts, do the superset in the order given, resting 30 seconds after each superset (exercises under the same number are performed as a superset—for example, 1A, 1B, 1C would be a superset). On days with fewer reps, increase the weight. Avoid doing strength workouts on consecutive days.

Weeks 1-2 Day 1

Exercise 1A

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*with dumbbells

Exercise 1B

Dumbbell Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*with neutral grip

Exercise 2A

One-arm Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
One-arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*per side

Exercise 2B

Bulgarian Split Squat
Bulgarian Split Squat thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Perform with rear foot elevated.

Exercise 3A

Back Hyperextension How to
Back Hyperextension thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Weeks 1-2 Day 2

Exercise 1A

Face Pull You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Face Pull thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Single-Leg Hip Raise You'll need: No Equipment How to
Single-Leg Hip Raise thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest
*per side

Exercise 1C

Lateral Walks with Band at Ankles You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Lateral Walks with Band at Ankles thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
-- rest
*per side

Exercise 2A

Landmine Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Landmine Squat thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Landmine Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Landmine Press thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Landmine Rotation You'll need: Barbell How to
Landmine Rotation thumbnail
2 sets
20, 30 reps
-- rest
*No superset

Weeks 1-2 Day 3

Exercise 1A

Reverse Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Reverse Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Side-Lying Clam Raise How to
Side-Lying Clam Raise thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest
*Perform with band

Exercise 2A

Barbell Glute Bridge You'll need: Barbell How to
barbell glute bridge thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

Neutral-Grip Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Neutral-Grip Chinup thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

TRX Abs Saw You'll need: TRX How to
TRX Abs Saw thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Weeks 1-2 Day 4: HIIT (Move between each exercise with little to no rest.)

Exercise 1

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Sled Push How to
Sled Push thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Rope Slam How to
Rope Slam thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest
Note: You can also sub in bike sprints, incline treadmill sprint with power off, or plate pushes for 30 seconds each for any of the above.

Weeks 1-2 Day 5: Optional jump rope/bodyweight challenge)

Exercise 1

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
-- sets
300 reps
-- rest
*Do these in as little time as possible.

Exercise 2

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
-- sets
100 reps
-- rest
*Do these in as little time as possible.

Weeks 3-4 Day 1

Exercise 1A

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Perform with a barbell

Exercise 1B

Standing Dumbbell Military Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Standing Dumbbell Military Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Perform with pronated grip

Exercise 2A

One-arm Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
One-arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Per side

Exercise 2B

Bulgarian Split Squat
Bulgarian Split Squat thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Per side; perform with rear foot elevated

Exercise 3A

Back Hyperextension How to
Back Hyperextension thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Weeks 3-4 Day 2

Exercise 1A

Face Pull You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Face Pull thumbnail
3 sets
16 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Barbell Hip Thrust on Floor You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Hip Thrust on Floor thumbnail
3 sets
16 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1C

Lateral Walks with Band at Ankles You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Lateral Walks with Band at Ankles thumbnail
3 sets
16 reps
-- rest
*Per side

Exercise 2A

Landmine Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Landmine Squat thumbnail
2 sets
16 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Landmine Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Landmine Press thumbnail
2 sets
16 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Landmine Rotation You'll need: Barbell How to
Landmine Rotation thumbnail
2 sets
16 reps
-- rest

Weeks 3-4 Day 3

Exercise 1A

Reverse Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Reverse Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Side-Lying Clam Raise How to
Side-Lying Clam Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Perform with band

Exercise 2A

Barbell Glute Bridge You'll need: Barbell How to
barbell glute bridge thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Pushup Plank How to
Pushup Plank thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Per side

Exercise 3A

Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Chinup thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Perform with supinated grip

Exercise 3B

TRX Abs Saw You'll need: TRX How to
TRX Abs Saw thumbnail
2 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Weeks 3-4 Day 4: HIIT (Move between each exercise with little to no rest.)

Exercise 1

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Sled Push How to
Sled Push thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Rope Slam How to
Rope Slam thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest
*Sub in bike sprints, incline treadmill sprint with power off, or plate pushes for 30 seconds each for any of the above.

Weeks 3-4 Day 5: Optional dumbbell challenge

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Thruster You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Thruster thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
*with 15-pound dumbbells

Weeks 5-6 Day 1

Exercise 1

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2A

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Fire Hydrant Kicks You'll need: No Equipment How to
Fire Hydrant Kicks thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest
*With band at knees

Exercise 3A

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

TRX Pushup You'll need: TRX How to
TRX Pushup thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Swiss Ball Stir the Pot You'll need: Swiss Ball How to
Swiss Ball Stir the Pot thumbnail
3 sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest

Weeks 5-6 Day 2

Exercise 1

Back Hyperextension How to
Back Hyperextension thumbnail
3 sets
14 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Goblet Squat You'll need: Dumbbells, Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
3 sets
14 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Cable Kickback You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Kickback thumbnail
3 sets
14 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
14 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Military Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Military Press thumbnail
3 sets
14 reps
-- rest
*Perform with barbell

Exercise 4

Swiss Ball Rollout You'll need: Swiss Ball, Mat How to
Swiss Ball Rollout thumbnail
3 sets
14 reps
-- rest

Weeks 5-6 Day 3

Exercise 1

Barbell Hip Thrust on Floor You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Hip Thrust on Floor thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Walking Dumbbell Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Walking Dumbbell Lunge thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Standing Resistance-Band Hip Abduction You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Standing Resistance-Band Hip Abduction thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Half-Kneeling Pallof Press You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine How to
Half-Kneeling Pallof Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Weeks 5-6 Day 4: HIIT (Move between each exercise with little to no rest.)

Exercise 1

Skaters How to
Skaters thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Medicine Ball Slam You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Slam thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Weeks 5-6 Day 5: Optional battling rope challenge; do five rounds in as little time as possible)

Exercise 1

Battling Rope Jumping Jack How to
Battling Rope Jumping Jack thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Rope Slam How to
Rope Slam thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Alternating arms, with reverse lunge

Exercise 3

Rope Slam How to
Rope Slam thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Weeks 7-8 Day 1

Exercise 1

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2A

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Fire Hydrant Kicks You'll need: No Equipment How to
Fire Hydrant Kicks thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest
*With band below knees; hold three seconds at the top of each rep.

Exercise 3A

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Dive Bomber Pushup How to
Dive Bomber Pushup thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Swiss Ball Stir the Pot You'll need: Swiss Ball How to
Swiss Ball Stir the Pot thumbnail
3 sets
AMRAP reps
-- rest

Weeks 7-8 Day 2

Exercise 1

Back Hyperextension How to
Back Hyperextension thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Pause 2 seconds at the top of each rep.

Exercise 2A

Goblet Squat You'll need: Dumbbells, Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Cable Kickback You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Kickback thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Barbell Clean and Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Clean and Press thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

TRX Abs Saw You'll need: TRX How to
TRX Abs Saw thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Weeks 7-8 Day 3

Exercise 1

Barbell Hip Thrust on Floor You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Hip Thrust on Floor thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Walking Dumbbell Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Walking Dumbbell Lunge thumbnail
2 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Standing Resistance-Band Hip Abduction You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Standing Resistance-Band Hip Abduction thumbnail
2 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

30-Degree Incline Dumbbell Row You'll need: Bench How to
30-Degree Incline Dumbbell Row thumbnail
2 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
2 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Half-Kneeling Pallof Press You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine How to
Half-Kneeling Pallof Press thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Weeks 7-8 Day 4: HIIT (Move between each exercise with little to no rest.)

Exercise 1

Skaters How to
Skaters thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Medicine Ball Slam You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Slam thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Weeks 7-8 Day 5: Optional Burpee Challenge

Exercise 1

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
50 reps
-- rest
*Do these in as little time as possible
