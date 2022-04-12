The biggest knock-on resistance band is after a certain point they will not get you stronger. But resistance bands are a versatile tool as you can train your muscles in multiple planes of motion for better muscle development. The real magic with bands is when you add them to free-weight tools to create a variation to an exercises such as barbell band exercises.

The stretched band challenges the muscles at lockout where the weight feels the lightest. The further the resistance band stretches the greater the resistance which helps improve your lockout strength and technique too.

If you’re not utilizing barbell band exercises to your workout routine, you’re missing out on all the fun.

WHY YOU SHOULD ADD BANDS TO BARBELLS

Adding resistance bands to barbells is an often-underused way of enhancing the effectiveness of barbell exercises.

The secret lies in the resistance band accommodating resistance. Resistance bands added to the barbell improve the strength curve of barbell exercises by increasing tension at your strongest position when the band is stretched (lockout) and decreasing tension on the joints in the weakest position, like the bottom of a bench press.

Plus, overcoming the barbell and the band’s resistance simultaneously encourages you to use more of your fast-twitch muscle fibers to blast through sticking points at lockout. And this will increase your strength, power, and muscle-building potential without the stress of adding more plates.

When you add bands to deadlift and row variations, the bands pull forces you to activate your upper back muscles more to keep the bar close to you. This had great carryover to your regular deadlift and row exercises. Because keeping a neutral spine is kind of important.

Here are three exercises to improve your big 3 techniques and to add strength and muscle.

3 BARBELL BAND EXERCISES YOU SHOULD BE DOING