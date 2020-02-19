5 Easy Steps To Create a Healthy Lifestyle

When it comes to our goals, we often bite off more than we can chew and then end up feeling guilty and falling back into our old ways.

“The biggest mistake most people make is in how large a step they think they need to take,” says Roland Denzel, a weight-loss and wellness coach based in Orange County, CA. “They don’t think making a small adjustment or two has any value, but in fact it’s these minor changes that, put together, can end up creating a big difference.”

Denzel and his wife (and fellow wellness coach), Galina, are co-authors of the 2016 guide Eat Well, Move Well, Live Well, which features 52 practical ways to boost both fitness and health—one to try each week of the year.

We’ve asked them to highlight five of their favorites. Give them a try as part of your own strategy for building a better body and creating a more relaxed state of mind this year.