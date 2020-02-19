FOTOKITA / Shutterstock

5 Easy Steps To Create a Healthy Lifestyle

Making small adjustments to your goals can create a huge difference.

When it comes to our goals, we often bite off more than we can chew and then end up feeling guilty and falling back into our old ways. 

The biggest mistake most people make is in how large a step they think they need to take,” says Roland Denzel, a weight-loss and wellness coach based in Orange County, CA. “They don’t think making a small adjustment or two has any value, but in fact it’s these minor changes that, put together, can end up creating a big difference.” 

Denzel and his wife (and fellow wellness coach), Galina, are co-authors of the 2016 guide Eat Well, Move Well, Live Well, which features 52 practical ways to boost both fitness and health—one to try each week of the year.

We’ve asked them to highlight five of their favorites. Give them a try as part of your own strategy for building a better body and creating a more relaxed state of mind this year.

INCREASE YOUR HANG TIME

Why: Your shoulders have incredible range of motion, but we spend most of our time with our arms right in front of us—tapping a keyboard, a handheld device, or a mouse wheel. Spending time hanging, with your arms overhead, not only helps get that range of motion back but gives your lungs room to breathe and increases circulation and blood flow to vital organs. 

Do It: Find something sturdy to hang on—a pullup bar, monkey bars, or even the branch of a tree or a doorjamb. Start by placing tension on your arms with your feet still on the ground, then gradually start to off-load the weight.  Hold for a few seconds, building up endurance gradually. 

CUT THE NOISE

Why: It seems like the world never sleeps—­­traffic, airplanes, noise from your cubiclemates chattering. Noise, whether you notice it or not, can negatively impact productivity, raise stress levels, and even increase your risk of high blood pressure and mental illness. To keep yourself safe in today’s loud world, lower the levels of the noise whenever you can.

Do It: Turn off devices you don’t use, like the TV in the background. Invest in a pair of noise-canceling headphones so that when you listen to music, you don’t have to filter the outside noise. Sleep with earplugs and an eye mask. Soon you’ll feel calmer and more focused. 

BREW SOME BROTH

Why: The benefits of bone broth include healthy joints, muscles, skin, nails, and hair. And this clear soup isn’t hard to make—every time you cook or buy a roast chicken, save the bones for your next bone broth, and try the easy recipe below.

Do It: Simmer the bones of two to three chickens in enough water to cover, then stir in a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice. Add a few peppercorns, a bay leaf, an onion cut in two. Place it all in a slow cooker or covered pot and cook on low for six to eight hours. You may need to add some water along the way if you’re cooking on the stove. Strain your broth, and use it like you would any broth.

GO SQUAT CRAZY

Why: You include squats as part of your strength routine, but the squat can happen outside the gym, too. Squatting down is a natural human activity that strengthens your legs, improves balance, and maintains the function of your pelvic floor. 

Do it: Build the squat into your daily routine. For example, organize your kitchen shelves at home so that the products you use the most are at squat level. Or do some of your household chores while squatting, such as folding the laundry or opening the mail. 

EAT SOMETHING FERMENTED

Why: Humans have been fermenting foods for thousands of years. These foods have been literally pre­digested by the beneficial bacteria found in them, so they’re easy on the gut and help bring many vitamins and micronutrients you normally would not be able to absorb. The most popular fermented foods include: yogurt, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, kimchi, and authentic sourdough bread.

Do It: Start by adding some fermented veggies as a side dish at lunch and dinner, or make yogurt the center player in your breakfast. 

