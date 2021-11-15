Anyone who says training arms isn’t “functional” is dead wrong. (That person may also have puny pipes, but now we’re getting petty, sorry.) First of all, isolating the biceps and triceps with single-joint exercises will boost your performance on big compound moves like bench press and overhead press. Also, if for whatever reason you want bigger arms (say, because it looks good and feels good), curls and extensions become highly functional moves especially when used in this high volume superset routine.

Chris Kellum of the Florida Army National Guard agrees, which is why he put together the below biceps-triceps-forearms routine. If training guns is good enough for our military men and women, it’s good enough for anyone.

This workout is part of Kellum’s Hybrid Warrior training program for the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT). Other workouts in this series include:

Featured trainer: SPC Chris Kellum is a sniper team infantryman in the Florida Army National Guard. A NETA-certified personal trainer and member of the Bravo Sierra team, his mission is to inspire others by incorporating fitness and military on his YouTube channel and documenting the process of transitioning to a warrant officer to go to flight school. All of his workouts can be found on his Playbook fitness app.

Equipment needed: Jump rope, resistance bands, dumbbells, barbell, EZ-bar, weight plates, dip bars, cables, exercise ball

Time commitment: Around 45 minutes

Workout overview: The beauty in Kellum’s arm routine lies in its combination of simplicity and high volume — familiar mass-gaining exercises done in classic superset fashion, with 14-plus sets each for biceps and triceps.

“This circuit workout is designed to minimize your time in the gym while chiseling your arms,” says Kellum. “Each superset will include one biceps and one triceps move, which will allow for an insane pump in the arms. To be successful with this workout, make sure to track your rest between sets. Shoot for 30- to 45-second breaks when you complete a round of a circuit. Rest periods are brief because, in theory, your biceps are resting while

you perform your triceps sets, and vice versa. If you feel 30 to 45 seconds is too much, you can shorten the rest or cut it out completely. If you think it’s too little rest, add some time, but no more than 60 seconds between supersets.”

Chris Kellum’s “Hybrid Warrior” High Volume Superset Routine

Warmup (12 minutes)

Jump Rope: 3-5 minutes

Band Curl: 15 reps

Band Triceps Pressdown: 15 reps

Foam Rolling on sore areas

Circuit 1 (4 Rounds):

Close-Grip Bench Press: 10, 8, 8, 6 reps

Barbell Curl: 10, 8, 8, 6 reps

Rest 60 to 90 seconds

Circuit 2 (4 Rounds):

Bodyweight Dip: 20 reps

Seated Hammer Curl: 12 reps

Rest 30 to 45 seconds

Circuit 3 (4 Rounds):

Triceps Extension: 12 reps

Incline Dumbbell Curl (R): 12 reps

Incline Dumbbell Curl (L): 12 reps

Rest 30 to 45 seconds

Circuit 4 (1-2 Rounds):

EZ-Bar Curl (inner grip): 7 reps

EZ-Bar Skull Crusher: 7 reps

EZ-Bar Curl (outer grip): 7 reps

EZ-Bar Chest Press (inner grip): 7 reps

Rest 45 to 60 seconds

Circuit 5 (1-2 Rounds):

Dumbbell Wrist Flexion: 12 reps

Dumbbell Wrist Extension: 12 reps

Rest 45 to 60 seconds

Core Work

Exercise Ball Crunch: 3 sets, 30 reps

Mason Twist: 2 sets, 40 reps

Side Cable Twist: 3 sets, 15 reps

Plank Hold: Max time

Rest 15 seconds between exercises.

High-Volume Superset Routine HIIT Cardio

Perform this cardio protocol after the above circuits and core workout, or in a separate session.

Directions: Alternate between sprints and rest – sprint the distance listed, then rest the amount of time it took to complete the sprint. For example, if it took you 3 minutes to run 800 meters, rest for 3 minutes then start the working sets. If it takes 90 seconds to run the first 400-meter sprint, rest 90 seconds before the next.

Warmup

Jog 800m

Working Sets

2 x 400m sprints

2 x 200m sprints

4 x 100m sprints

Cool down

Jog 800m

Exercise Notes