The 20 Hottest Female Celebrities
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
The bodybuilding community paid tribute to the 2018 Mr. Olympia.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Anyone who says training arms isn’t “functional” is dead wrong. (That person may also have puny pipes, but now we’re getting petty, sorry.) First of all, isolating the biceps and triceps with single-joint exercises will boost your performance on big compound moves like bench press and overhead press. Also, if for whatever reason you want bigger arms (say, because it looks good and feels good), curls and extensions become highly functional moves especially when used in this high volume superset routine.
Chris Kellum of the Florida Army National Guard agrees, which is why he put together the below biceps-triceps-forearms routine. If training guns is good enough for our military men and women, it’s good enough for anyone.
This workout is part of Kellum’s Hybrid Warrior training program for the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT). Other workouts in this series include:
Featured trainer: SPC Chris Kellum is a sniper team infantryman in the Florida Army National Guard. A NETA-certified personal trainer and member of the Bravo Sierra team, his mission is to inspire others by incorporating fitness and military on his YouTube channel and documenting the process of transitioning to a warrant officer to go to flight school. All of his workouts can be found on his Playbook fitness app.
Equipment needed: Jump rope, resistance bands, dumbbells, barbell, EZ-bar, weight plates, dip bars, cables, exercise ball
Time commitment: Around 45 minutes
Workout overview: The beauty in Kellum’s arm routine lies in its combination of simplicity and high volume — familiar mass-gaining exercises done in classic superset fashion, with 14-plus sets each for biceps and triceps.
“This circuit workout is designed to minimize your time in the gym while chiseling your arms,” says Kellum. “Each superset will include one biceps and one triceps move, which will allow for an insane pump in the arms. To be successful with this workout, make sure to track your rest between sets. Shoot for 30- to 45-second breaks when you complete a round of a circuit. Rest periods are brief because, in theory, your biceps are resting while
you perform your triceps sets, and vice versa. If you feel 30 to 45 seconds is too much, you can shorten the rest or cut it out completely. If you think it’s too little rest, add some time, but no more than 60 seconds between supersets.”
Warmup (12 minutes)
Circuit 1 (4 Rounds):
Circuit 2 (4 Rounds):
Circuit 3 (4 Rounds):
Circuit 4 (1-2 Rounds):
Circuit 5 (1-2 Rounds):
Core Work
Perform this cardio protocol after the above circuits and core workout, or in a separate session.
Directions: Alternate between sprints and rest – sprint the distance listed, then rest the amount of time it took to complete the sprint. For example, if it took you 3 minutes to run 800 meters, rest for 3 minutes then start the working sets. If it takes 90 seconds to run the first 400-meter sprint, rest 90 seconds before the next.
Warmup
Working Sets
Cool down