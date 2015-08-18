Per Bernal
Workout Tips
The 10 Best Bodybuilding Exercises You Can Do
How many of these potent, muscle-building moves made your top 10 list?
With so many great exercises available to choose from, picking the ten best bodybuilding exercises is a tough (and somewhat subjective) task. If you could only pick ten exercises to do the rest of your training days, the following (in no particular order) would be the ones I would recommend to pack on more muscle for a strong, powerful, rock-solid physique.
1 of 10
Per Bernal
2 of 10
3 of 10
GCShutter / Getty
4 of 10
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty
5 of 10
Per Bernal
6 of 10
Peter Muller / Getty
7 of 10
Peathegee Inc / Getty
8 of 10
James Michelfelder and Therese Sommerseth
9 of 10
Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine
10 of 10
Westend61 / Getty