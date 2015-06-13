10 Introductory Moves That Will Promote You To The Next Step

You’re probably closer to your dream body than most. The problem isn’t genetics or know-how—you’re definitely athletic and know your way around the gym—it’s more likely about discipline and resolve. This intermediate program focuses on structure. And you can kiss the comfort of machine training goodbye.

This six-week, three-days-a-week routine centers around free-weight compound (or multijoint) exercises that recruit more total muscle with each rep. This will help you burn calories while simultaneously tightening and shaping your musculature in all the right places. This program consists of two different workouts, both of which work the whole body. Complete three workouts every week. Some weeks you’ll do Workout 1 twice and Workout 2 once; the next week you’ll do Workout 1 once and Workout 2 twice. Rest 1–2 minutes between circuits.

“Most gym-goers looking to add strength and increase muscle tone can benefit from this type of intermediate programming,” says Chere Lucett, an Arizona-based certified personal trainer and performance enhancement specialist with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) who designed this program. “And since it’s a circuit, you’ll be in the gym for 45–60 minutes, max.”

Begin each workout with a five-minute warm-up (stationary bicycle or a brisk walk on the treadmill are good options). From there you’ll dive straight into the iron, performing three sets of 6–10 slow, controlled reps on each exercise, circuit-style. Remember, your 10 reps should be challenging. Vary your exercises from week to week to alter the muscular emphasis. You’ll finish by working your core with three sets of 10 on three separate exercises — exercise-ball crunches, exercise-ball Russian twists and weighted exercise-ball crunches.

Intro To Intermediate Workout 1

Introduction To Intermediate Level

Workout I Exercise Sets Reps Warmup - 5 Mins Flat Bench Dumbbell Press 3 6-10 Bent-Over Dumbbell Row 3 6-10 Standing Overhead Dumbbell Press 3 6-10 Standing Dumbbell Curl 3 6-10 Lying Triceps Extension 3 6-10 Dumbbell Squat 3 6-10 Perform 20-30 minutes of high intensity cardio 2-3 times a week.

Intro To Intermediate Workout 2