7 Circuit Workouts to Hit Every Muscle Group

Maintain your hard-earned physique with these 20-minute body-part workouts.

zack-zeigler-headshot thumbnail by
Male-Bodybuilder-Standing-Bench-Barbell
Assuming you’ve spent the winter months packing on mass and then springtime losing the excess body fat you put on, you’re probably looking pretty damn good by now. If so, congrats. The good news is that the hard part is over—now you just need to maintain your physique until the sun of summer sets. And now that you’re in maintenance mode, you don’t need to spend untold hours every day toiling away in a sticky gym just to nail down your physique.

Thankfully, evidence supports the benefits of shorter workouts. The British Journal of Sports Medicine found that just 10 minutes of exercise per week could improve your overall health, and the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience linked 20 minutes of exercise to improved memory function

Not a bad bonus, huh? Now choose one of these 20-minute workouts, broken down by body part, get a workout in—and then get the hell outside!

Lower-Body Circuit Do each exercise consecutively and moving on to the next set.

Exercise 1

Split Squat to Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Split Squat to Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
15 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
15 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Lateral Lunge
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
10 reps
15 sec. rest
Per Leg

Exercise 4

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
15 sec. rest

Upper-Body Circuit Do each exercise consecutively and moving on to the next set.

Exercise 1

Chest-Supported Dumbbell Row
chest-supported row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
40 sec rest

Exercise 2

Alternating Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Alternating Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
40 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Alternating Lat Pulldown
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
40 sec. rest
Per Arm

Exercise 4

Hammer Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
40 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Lying Triceps Extension You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Lying Dumbbell Triceps Extension thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
40 sec. rest

Chest Circuit Do each exercise consecutively and moving on to the next set.

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
40 rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
40 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 3

Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Dips thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
40 sec rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 4

Machine Press How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
40 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Back Circuit Do each exercise consecutively and moving on to the next set.

Exercise 1

Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Deadlift thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
40 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 2

Assisted Pullup
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
40 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 3

Hammer Strength Two-Arm Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine How to
Hammer Strength 2 Arm Row thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
40 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 4

Hammer Pulldown
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
40 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 5

Chest-Supported Row
bsn-mass-gains-chest-supported-row thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
40 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Shoulder Circuit Do each exercise consecutively and moving on to the next set.

Exercise 1

Lateral Raise
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
30 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
30 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Exercise 3

Seated Bent Over Dumbbell Row
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
30 sec. rest
TEMPO: 4-0-1-0

Bi's and Tri's Circuit Complete all exercises consecutively within 20 minutes

Exercise 1

Barbell Curl How to
Barbell Curl thumbnail
-- sets
8-10 reps
Minimal rest

Exercise 2

Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
-- sets
8-10 reps
Minimal rest

Exercise 3

High-cable Curl You'll need: Cable Machine How to
High Cable Curls thumbnail
-- sets
8-10 reps
Minimal rest

Exercise 4

Rope Pushdown You'll need: Cable Machine How to
Rope Pushdown thumbnail
-- sets
8-10 reps
Minimal rest

Abs Circuit Complete all exercises consecutively 4-5 times. Resting 15 seconds between rounds.

Exercise 1

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Ab Wheel Rollout How to
Ab Wheel Rollout thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Landmine Twist
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Cable Crunch You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Cable Crunch thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
