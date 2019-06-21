The Best Supplement Stacks for Every Goal

Fat Burner Stack

You need to keep your bodyfat low to show off your hard-earned mass. So many people have a preconcieved notion that bodybuilding is about mass, but it’s not. Knowing how to stack effective fat burners to get the most burn for your buck is critical for staying big and lean. Stacking these three fat-torching supplements will keep the fat off and the muscle on.

This extract from the Evodia rutaecarpa fruit works to burn bodyfat through a number of mechanisms. First, it stimulates specific receptors in the central nervous system that boost metabolic rate. Brand new research from Chubu University (Kasugai, Japan) shows that evodiamine can prevent fat gain in rats by enhancing uncoupling proteins, which work to maintain an elevated metabolism. Second, evodiamine reduces hunger and slows digestion, which keeps you feeling fuller longer and leads to a slow, even release of glucose into the blood- stream. This helps to prevent insulin spikes, which can bump up fat storage. GREEN TEA: This is one of the hottest fat-burning supplements on the market today because research confirms that it is very effective for boosting metabolic rate and, therefore, fat loss. The active ingredients in green tea are the polyphenols known as cate- chins, which have antioxidant as well as fat-burning effects. The main catechin that helps green tea burn fat is epigallocatechin gallate. This catechin inhibits the enzyme that breaks down norepinephrine. This neurohormone is involved in regulating metabolic rate and fat burning.

STACK THEM LIKE THIS

Green tea extract and caffeine are readily avail- able as supplements; evodiamine is another matter. The good news is that numerous fat-burner supplements stack the three. Look for one that supplies about 30-50 mg of evodiamine, 250-500 mg of green tea extract standardized for EGCG and 100-400 mg of caffeine per dose. Take it two or three times per day before meals, such as in the morning and early afternoon. One dose should be taken within an hour of workouts, as long as your training sessions aren’t too close to bedtime.

RIPPED STACKING SYLLABUS‡

Evodiamine | 30-50 mg

Green Tea Extract | 250-500 mg

Caffeine | 100-400 mg

‡ Take two or three times per day before meals, such as in the morning and early afternoon. One dose should be taken within an hour of workouts.