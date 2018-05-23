The At-home Bodyweight Workout You Can Do Without Any Equipment

It’s easy to assemble a home gym that takes up little space. But if you (or your significant other) don’t want even minimal clutter at home or if you need a portable workout that can be done in hotel rooms, airports, or even outdoors, it’s possible to craft an intense workout with just your body weight.

Of course, the more body weight you have, the more challenging that workout can be. That’s good news, since you’ll drop weight as you progress. You’ll save time otherwise spent traveling to a gym, and you’ll save money instead of forking over cash for a membership. And you’ll finish near your own kitchen, so you can whip up a post-workout recovery shake.

How It Works: The At-home, No-Equipment Bodyweight Workout

This at-home workout without equipment is designed as a circuit. Each round of the circuit consists of seven exercises. We’ll perform three total rounds, alternating between pushing and pulling (or upper- and lower-body movements). This will to keep moving, making the most of our workout time without having any toys to put away at the end.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.