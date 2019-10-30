Lose Weight and Build Muscle and in 30 Days

How would you like to shed a serious amount of body fat in one month without marathon workouts or an unhealthy crash diet? It’s not as hard as it may sound, so long as you tighten the screws on your meal plan and understand that the short 30-day window leaves no room for slacking.

"You can drop body fat and gain muscle more easily when you’re new to training, but it gets more difficult as you progress because the lower your body fat, the harder it is to preserve lean muscle mass," says Brad Schoenfeld, Ph.D., a certified strength and conditioning coach and an assistant professor in the exercise science department at Lehman College in the Bronx, NY. But there are steps you can take to maximize your results while minimizing muscle loss. We’ve got your road map to help you lose fat and keep your metabolism humming. Follow it for one month and you’ll soon notice a difference in how you look and feel.