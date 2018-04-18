Get the May 2018 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

In the new May 2018 issue of Muscle & Fitness, you'll find everything you need to put the finishing touches on your physique before summer. Whether you're nearly beach-ready or still have some reps to get in, we've got the diet and exercise tips to fast-track your shred.

Our May cover star, vegan IFBB physique pro Nimai Delgado, has broken the traditional bodybuilding nutrition mold by proving that you can build serious muscle sans grilled chicken. A vegetarian from birth and a vegan for the past three years, Delgado has literally never eaten meat. Despite his unconventional diet, Delgado follows a killer training routine, and the power cardio workout he demonstrates in this issue is both efficient and challenging.

If you're looking to build a physique like an action star's, take a few tips from the trainers who get them there. We tapped the guys who prepared Josh Brolin to play Cable in Deadpool 2, and got Sebastian Stan jacked for his role as the Winter Soldier in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War films. Of course, not everyone has Hollywood time to train—so check out our 10, 20, and 30-minute workouts that you can do with just one weight plate. You'll also find the first half of the 2018 Rock Hard Challenge, guaranteed to get you ripped for summer.

With summer quickly approaching, your diet's probably already flawless, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. Switch it up with souped-up salads and healthy, unique breakfasts we guarantee you won't expect.

Another important note: Beginning with the May issue, Muscle & Fitness is joining forces with FLEX magazine and will incorporate a 50-page section dedicated exclusively to FLEX's in-depth bodybuilding coverage and hardcore training programs. Going forward, Muscle & Fitness will be the definitive print magazine for everything related to training, nutrition, bodybuilding, and living an active lifestyle. The combined print edition, which will continue as Muscle & Fitness, will also be published 12 times a year, up from 11.

Arnold Schwarzenegger graces the cover of the inaugural installment of FLEX, and within its pages is the blueprint for building a classic physique. Top off your summer body with the help of tips from bodybuilder Brandon Curry on building gargantuan biceps, or embark on a six-week program guaranteed to help you build a hulking physique from head to toe.

From the latest in training methods to macro-friendly meals that you'll actually want to eat, it's all still here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.