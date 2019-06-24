The Circuit-Based Training Program to Get Ripped in 25 Minutes a Day

It’s not efficiency for efficiency’s sake. Getting in and out of the gym in 25 minutes wouldn’t be an attractive proposition if your gains had to be shortchanged in the process. After all, we believe most M&F readers are like us, and we don’t mind spending a long time in the gym. We find refuge in the iron, and we’re not looking for any shortcuts.

With that said, speeding up your training sessions can work to your benefit. Keeping your heart rate elevated helps burn fat and raises your metabolism. While the goal of this program is not to add muscle size—we want to get you ripped—there is enough volume to ensure you’ll harden the muscle you’ve got.

The first circuit has three moves to develop power and one for aesthetics; the second circuit features one power move, two strength builders, and an aesthetic finisher. On each day, do Circuit 1 twice, then do Circuit 2 twice, resting two minutes between circuits. Don’t rest between exercises.

Lastly, you’ll wrap things up with an all-out cardio burst. To keep things interesting, this is a different activity every day. To minimize unwanted rest periods, lock down the equipment and real estate you need prior to your first rep. Once you get started, the next real break you take will be the one on the car ride home.