The Circuit-Based Training Program to Get Ripped in 25 Minutes a Day

This full-body, ballbuster circuit program will get you in and out of the gym in 25 minutes every day—with a pump and sweat so good, you’ll wonder why you haven’t always trained like this.

It’s not efficiency for efficiency’s sake. Getting in and out of the gym in 25 minutes wouldn’t be an attractive proposition if your gains had to be shortchanged in the process. After all, we believe most M&F readers are like us, and we don’t mind spending a long time in the gym. We find refuge in the iron, and we’re not looking for any shortcuts

With that said, speeding up your training sessions can work to your benefit. Keeping your heart rate elevated helps burn fat and raises your metabolism. While the goal of this program is not to add muscle size—we want to get you ripped—there is enough volume to ensure you’ll harden the muscle you’ve got.

The first circuit has three moves to develop power and one for aesthetics; the second circuit features one power move, two strength builders, and an aesthetic finisher. On each day, do Circuit 1 twice, then do Circuit 2 twice, resting two minutes between circuits. Don’t rest between exercises. 

Lastly, you’ll wrap things up with an all-out cardio burst. To keep things interesting, this is a different activity every day. To minimize unwanted rest periods, lock down the equipment and real estate you need prior to your first rep. Once you get started, the next real break you take will be the one on the car ride home.

Day 1: Circuit 1

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Snatch
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
8 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Plyometric Pushup
plyometric pushup thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Jumping Split Squat
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
10 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Barbell Curl How to
Barbell Curl thumbnail
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Barbell Curl How to
Barbell Curl thumbnail
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Add dropset

Day 1: Circuit 2

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Overhead Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Overhead Press thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Stiff-Leg Deadlift How to
Dumbbell Stiff-Leg Deadlift thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Hammer Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Hammer Curl
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest
*Add Dropset

Exercise 6

Rowing Machine How to
Rowing Machine thumbnail
-- sets
500 meters reps
-- rest
As fast as possible

Day 2: Circuit 1

Exercise 1

Medicine Ball Slam You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Slam thumbnail
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Rear Delt Flye You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Rear Delt Flye thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Plyometric Jump Squat
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest
*Jump off box landing in a squat position

Exercise 4

Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Dips thumbnail
-- sets
25 reps
-- rest

Day 2: Circuit 2

Exercise 1

Wide-Grip Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Wide-Grip Pullup thumbnail
-- sets
To Failure reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell One-Arm Upright Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell-One-Arm-Upright-Row. thumbnail
-- sets
10 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Straight Arm Cable Pulldown You'll need: Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Straight-Arm-Cable-Pulldown thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Reverse Triceps Pushdown
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
-- reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
-- sets
200 skips reps
-- rest
As fast as possible

Day 3: Circuit 1

Exercise 1

Barbell Jump Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Jump Squat thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Swiss Ball Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Swiss Ball, Dumbbells How to
Swiss Ball Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Seated dumbbell lateral raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Seated dumbbell lateral raise thumbnail
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Cable Biceps Curl You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Straight Bar Attachment How to
Cable Biceps Curl thumbnail
-- sets
12 reps
-- rest

Day 3 : Circuit 2

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Push Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Push Press thumbnail
-- sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Static Isolated MidRange Pushup Hold How to
Static-Isolated-MidRange-Pushup-Hold thumbnail
-- sets
1 min reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Swiss Ball Leg Curl
Physio Ball Leg Curl thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Kettlebell Biceps Curl You'll need: Kettlebells How to
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Treadmill Run
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
1/4 Mile reps
-- rest

Day 4: Circuit 1

Exercise 1

Medicine Ball Rotational Throw You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Man Throwing Medicine Ball thumbnail
-- sets
10 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Seated Cable Row You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Seated Cable Row thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Pullover You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Pullover thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Lying Triceps Extension You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Lying Dumbbell Triceps Extension thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Day 4: Circuit 2

Exercise 1

Cable Woodchop You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Woodchop thumbnail
-- sets
15 Per Side reps
-- rest
Low to High

Exercise 2

Front Raise You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Front Raise thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
After Front Raise Movement Spread Your Arms To Form A "T"

Exercise 3

Lateral Raise
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
After Lateral Raise Movement bring your arms to the front of your body. Lower and repeat.

Exercise 4

Bench Dip You'll need: Bench How to
Bench Dip thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest
Combine this exercise with a Jump Rope.
