7 Sports Nutrition Myths Holding You Back

Believe it or not, your body can not tell the time of day by the clock on the wall. It doesn’t magically know to hold on to more calories after 8 p.m. than it does at lunchtime. Many people have different schedules, which causes them to eat at different times of the day. If you work until 6 p.m. and hit the gym after work, it’s likely that your dinner is around 8 p.m. And there’s nothing wrong with that. The most important factor for weight gain and loss is not when you eat but what you eat. Eating nutrient-dense foods, like lean proteins and veggies, will fill you up without weighing you down. But, if you eat a very rich and calorie-dense meal at 8 p.m. and hit the sheets an hour later, you’ll most likely experience indigestion and hold on to some of those unwanted calories.