7 Sports Nutrition Myths Holding You Back

“They'll actually do the opposite,” says Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition. Most people know that taking in protein after a workout will help to build muscles and burn fat, but the same is true for carbs. During a workout, your muscles rely on glycogen (stored carbohydrates) to fuel and power your movements, and that glycogen needs to be replenished after a workout. “Without carbs in the equation, your body would instead break down protein and hinder muscle recovery to get that glycogen,” says Gorin. After a workout, it’s essential to eat something that combines protein and carbs. “One of my favorite combos is a Flatout ProteinUP Carb Down flatbread, which provides a good combo of refueling protein and carbs, topped with peanut butter and banana slices. The peanut butter provides satiating healthy fats, and the banana offers additional refueling carbohydrates,” says Gorin.