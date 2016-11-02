Workouts

The Ultimate At-Home Workout

Get get a great workout from the comfort of your living room with these total-body exercises.

Your No-Hassle Home Workout

It has always been my dream to have a fully stocked home gym. No rushing to get to the fitness center, no waiting for equipment, no stupid guys hitting on me. The only problem was expense: I mean, my home gym should resemble my go-to gym, right? I didn’t believe that affordable tools, such as bands and light bars, could help sculpt my body. But I was determined to have my own little gym.

So I made some space and confronted my fear that I couldn’t get a challenging workout at home. Using bodyweight exercises, an exercise ball and bands, I became a home-gym convert, and here’s why: Machines can make you lazy. They support the body and allow you to exercise only one body part at a time. As a result, you cheat yourself out of the extra calories you’d burn and the muscles you’d work by exercising in free space. This allows you to engage the entire body to support the movement, leading to not only greater calorie expenditure but extra training for supporting musculature and a more integrated and functional workout.

Try this program shown on the next slide for four weeks. Some of the moves are demonstrated in the following slides. I bet you find the convenience, economy and efficiency hard to ignore. You may even become a convert like me, or at the very least, you’ll have another workout option when the gym is crowded or you have to squeeze in exercise at home. 

 

The Program

17 Ways to Achieve Your Weight Loss Goal in 2017

DAY 1: Upper Body

  • Exercise-Ball YTI 3x10 - Targets Back 
  • Exercise-Ball Push-Up 3x8 - Targets Chest and Triceps 
  • Band Scaption 3x8 - Targets Delts 
  • Bent-Over Band row 3x10 - Targets Back 
  • Shoulder Band Press 3x10 - Targets Delts 
  • Band Curl To Front 3x10 - Targets Biceps 
  • Overhead Band Extension 3x10 - Targets Triceps 
  • Band Curl To Side 3x10 - Targets Biceps 
  • Bent-Over Band Kickback 3x10 - Targets Triceps 

Rest 1-2 minutes between sets 

DAY 2: Cardio 

DAY 3: Lower-Body and Core 

  • Exercise-Ball Wall Sit 1x5 - Targets Legs 
  • Exercise-Ball Jackknife 2-3x10 - Targets Core 
  • One-Leg Band Squat 3x3 each leg - Targets Legs 
  • Exercise-Ball Russian Twists 3x10 - Targets Core
  • Exercise-Ball Split Squat 3x10 each leg - Targets Legs
  • Exercise-Ball Plank 1x10 - Targets Core
  • One-Leg Band Good Morning 3x10 each leg - Targets Legs 
  • Exercise-Ball Hip Lift 3x10 - Targets Core
  • Exercise-Ball Reverse Curl 3x10 - Targets Abs

Rest 1-2 minutes between sets 

DAY 4: Rest 

DAY 5: Metabolic Circuits 

Complete each circuit 4-5 times, resting one minute between each set and 2-3 minutes before moving to the next circuit. 

Circuit 1: Lower Body 

  • 15 Bodyweight Squats 
  • 15 High Knees in Place 
  • 15 Jump Squats

Circuit 2: Upper Body  

  • 15 Push ups
  • 15 Ball Throws at Wall
  • 15 Exercise Ball Push Ups
  • 15 Ball Throws at Ceiling 

DAY 6: Rest 

DAY 7: Cardio

EXERCISE-BALL YTI

Targets: Back

  • Lie facedown with your torso on an exercise ball, holding your body tight in a plank position, feet hip-width apart and toes on the floor.
  • Lift both arms toward your head to make the letter “Y” with your arms; slowly lower.
  • Move your arms out to your sides to make the letter “T”; slowly lower.
  • Lift your arms toward your back as close to your body as possible, making the letter “I”; slowly lower.
  • Repeat.

BAND SCAPTION

Targets: Delts

  • Stand on an exercise band with your feet 1 foot apart. (For more tension, widen your stance.) Hold the handles down at your sides.
  • Squeeze your shoulder blades together, rotate your hands so your thumbs are up, lock your elbows and raise both arms out to your sides to shoulder height so the band makes a “V.”
  • Slowly lower.

Tip: Don’t let your shoulders rise toward your ears. 

OVERHAND BAND EXTENSION

Targets: Triceps

  • Stand on an exercise band with your feet 1 foot apart, knees and hips bent slightly. (For more tension, widen your stance.)
  • Lift the handles to shoulder height, palms facing up.
  • Press the handles overhead and straighten your elbows.
  • Keeping your upper arms stationary, slowly bend your elbows to lower the handles behind your head, then press back to full extension.

Tip: Keep your neck in a neutral position. 

BAND CURL TO SIDE

Targets: Biceps

  • Stand on an exercise band with your feet 1 foot apart. (For more tension, widen your stance.)
  • Hold the handles down at your sides with your palms facing outward.
  • Bend your elbows to curl your hands toward the sides of your shoulders and slowly lower.

Tip: Squeeze your shoulder blades to help externally rotate your arms. 

BENT-OVER BAND KICKBACK

Targets: Triceps

  • Stand on an exercise band with your feet 1 foot apart.
  • Lean forward from the hips, bend your elbows and position your upper arms along your sides as you would during a row.
  • Extend your elbows to press the handles back, then slowly return to the start.

Tip: Rotate your palms up at the top of the move to put extra stress on the triceps. 

EXERCISE BALL WALL SIT

Targets: Quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes

  • Place an exercise ball against the wall and stand with your lower back against it.
  • Move your feet 12 inches in front of your body in a shoulder-width stance.
  • Bend your knees to a 90-degree angle, rolling the ball up your back as you descend, and hold that position for 10 seconds.
  • Rise to a 45-degree angle in your knees and hold for 10 seconds. This is one rep.

Tip: Keep your weight on your heels, not your toes. 

ONE-LEG BAND SQUAT

Targets: Quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes 

  • Stand on an exercise band with one foot, extending the opposite leg in front of you.
  • Lift the handles to shoulder height.
  • Squat down and up on your standing leg, keeping your other leg out in front.
  • Then move your nonworking leg to the side and then behind you, squatting once on your standing leg after each position change.
  • Each three-direction squat is one rep.

Tip: Go slowly, and stay upright for balance and stability. 

EXERCISE BALL RUSSIAN TWIST

Targets: Abdominals and obliques

  • Sit atop an exercise ball and walk forward, allowing the ball to roll underneath you until your head and shoulders are supported and your torso is parallel to the floor.
  • Your knees should be bent about 90 degrees with your feet hip-width apart.
  • Extend your arms over your chest and clasp your hands together.
  • Using your core, slowly rotate your upper body to the left and then to the right for one rep.

Tip: Squeeze your glutes to keep your hips up.

ONE-LEG BAND GOOD MORNING

Targets: Lower back, hamstrings

  • Stand on an exercise band with one foot, extending the opposite leg behind you.
  • Lift the handles to shoulder height.
  • Tighten your abs and bend your standing leg slightly.
  • Bend forward at the waist, keeping your low back in its natural arch, to form a nearly straight line from head to toes.
  • Return to upright.

Tip: Keep your head stable to maintain spinal alignment.

