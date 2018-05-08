Westend61 / Getty

Workout Routines

5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do on a Track

If you really want to develop your raw footspeed, muscular endurance, and overall athletic ability, hit the track for some high-intensity sprinting.

Spenser Mestel thumbnail by
Westend61 / Getty
View Gallery (5)

While CrossFit workouts have a reputation for often incorporating barbells and boxes, they don’t have to be so technical. In fact, because CrossFit incorporates consistently varied workouts, you make a lot of progress (and burn a lot of calories) by occasionally changing up your routine and doing some CrossFit-style workouts at your local running track.

And while it’s always a little more convenient to train on a 400-meter track with lanes—racing spikes are optional—you don't need fancy polyurethane to get a good workout. In fact, Kara Saunders (neé Webb), the second-fittest woman on Earth, prefers to run on a grass track about a mile from her CrossFit gym in Brisbane, Australia.

What you will need, though, is a little determination—because the following CrossFit track workouts are no walk in the park.

5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do on a Track
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
zeljkosantrac / Getty
1. Warmup and Cooldown

Before you get to sprinting, make sure your muscles are warm and loose. Ray Cooney, the lead trainer and co-owner of Sopris CrossFit in Carbondale, Colorado, recommends the following warmup before you do any running-specific workouts:

Jog 800 meters

25 meters of each of the following:

  1. Inchworm
  2. High knees
  3. Butt-kickers
  4. Soldier kicks
  5. Runner’s lunge

Afterward, he suggests a slow, one-mile recovery.

2 of 5
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty
2. Usain Bolt

As fast as possible:

4 x 100-meter Sprint

Rest as needed between rounds to get as close to your initial 100-meter time as possible.

4 x 400-meter Sprint

Rest as long as the run time.

2 x 800-meter Sprint

Rest 30 seconds between sets.

This metcon, also from Cooney, is harder than it looks. Since you probably don't have a 1:1 work-to-rest ratio, don't be surprised if you need extra time on the 100s, or if your 400 and 800 splits start to get longer as you get tired.

3 of 5
Drazen_ / Getty
3. Road Runner
  • 400-meter Sprint
  • 40 Jump Squats
  • 300-meter Sprint  
  • 30 Jump Squats
  • 200-meter Sprint
  • 20 Jump Squats
  • 100-meter Sprint  
  • 10 Air Squats

The last thing you (or your legs) will want to do after sprinting is squats and or jumps—but that's the prescription, courtesy of Matthew LeBaron, a running coach at Brick New York. If it makes you feel any better, the final set is air squats, instead of jump squats, and there are "only" 10.

4 of 5
zeljkosantrac / Getty
4. Death by Shuttle Run

Start by running 10 meters. Every minute, add an additional 10-meter shuttle run sprint in the opposite direction. Rest during the remainder of the minute.

Minute 1: Run 10 meters
Minute 2: Run 10 meters twice (shuttle down and back)
Minute 3: Run 10 meters three times (down, back, down)
…etc

The workout ends when you can't complete the total distance in less than 60 seconds.

You're a boss if you can get past minute 12, says Ryan McCarthy, a rowing and CrossFit coach at Bowery CrossFit in New York City. Keeping your splits fast will depend on fast transitions, so get low, fire your feet hard into the ground, and explode hard out of each direction change.

5 of 5
Adam Hester / Getty
5. Partner Pacing

This workout is done with a partner. You’ll do 20 rounds total—10 rounds each—as fast possible. Each round consists of:

  • 100-meter Sprint
  • 10 Burpees

"Partner one sprits 100 meters and immediately does 10 burpees," says Todd Brandon Morris, a Level Two CrossFit Coach and workout programmer for CrossFit NYC. "Once partner one finishes that 10th burpee, he or she rests as partner two starts his or her 100-meter sprint and 10 burpees. Don’t have a partner? No worries. Start a timer on your phone and do one round every two minutes."

Topics:
Comments