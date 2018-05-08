Workout Routines
5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do on a Track
If you really want to develop your raw footspeed, muscular endurance, and overall athletic ability, hit the track for some high-intensity sprinting.
While CrossFit workouts have a reputation for often incorporating barbells and boxes, they don’t have to be so technical. In fact, because CrossFit incorporates consistently varied workouts, you make a lot of progress (and burn a lot of calories) by occasionally changing up your routine and doing some CrossFit-style workouts at your local running track.
And while it’s always a little more convenient to train on a 400-meter track with lanes—racing spikes are optional—you don't need fancy polyurethane to get a good workout. In fact, Kara Saunders (neé Webb), the second-fittest woman on Earth, prefers to run on a grass track about a mile from her CrossFit gym in Brisbane, Australia.
What you will need, though, is a little determination—because the following CrossFit track workouts are no walk in the park.
- Anywhere workouts
- Beginner Workouts
- Bodyweight workouts
- Cardio
- Cardio workouts
- Circuit training
- CrossFit
- CrossFit workouts
- Fat Loss
- Fat-burning workouts
- Glutes
- Hamstrings
- Heart health
- High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
- High-intensity workouts
- Intermediate Workouts
- Legs
- Legs workouts
- Lower-body workouts
- Running
- Total-body workouts
- Workout
- Burn Fat
- Sports