Ten 10-Minute Strength Workouts to Build Muscle Fast

It doesn’t take an hour in the gym each day to build strength. These quick, trainer-approved workouts will get the job done in record time.

You don’t need to be in the gym for an hour to make progress. Think of all the time you spend scrolling through Instagram between sets or chatting it up with another member of the 6 a.m. crew.

If you were to, say, focus your efforts and leave your phone in your bag, you’d be surprised how quickly you can get an effective workout in. In fact, 10 minutes is enough time. Don’t believe us?

Take it up with the panel of expert trainers, who are among some of the best in the country and provided ten strength and muscle building workouts that’ll take you 10 minutes or less to complete.

Edgar Artiga
LANDMINE STRENGTH COMPLEX

By David Otey, C.S.C.S.

Otey likes the landmine for a do-it-all workout that hits the whole body in a small amount of space.

Landmine Strength Complex
ExerciseSetsReps
Landmine Squat410
Ladmine Jerk46 Each Side
Landmine Single-Arm Shoulder Press48 Each Side
Meadows Row410 Each Side
Landmine Anti-Rotation Halo415 Each Side
Per Bernal
HEX BAR WORKOUT

By David Otey, C.S.C.S.

“Using the hex bar and your own bodyweight, you’ll work the body through pushes, pulls, and carries for a full-body attack,” says Otey.

Hex Bar Workout
ExerciseSetsReps
Deadlift412
Bent-Over Row412
Farmers Carry430 Seconds
Pushups425
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
MODIFIED ESCALATING DENSITY TRAINING

By Matt Pudvah, head strength coach for the Sports Performance Institute at MAC.

“This workout is based off principles of a method known as Escalating Density Training,” says Pudvah. “The goal here is to cram as much volume as possible into a fixed amount of time.”

MODIFIED ESCALATING DENSITY TRAINING
ExerciseSets*Reps
Dumbbell Goblet Squat*8
Pullup*8
Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift*8
Dumbbell Bench Press*8
*Set a timer for 10 minutes and then perform one exercise after the other, without resting, until the time is up. Aim to complete as many sets of each move as possible.
Lyashenko Egor via Shutterstock
FULL-BODY FINISHER

By Matt Pudvah, head strength coach for the Sports Performance Institute at MAC.

“This quick-hitting circuit will test your strength and conditioning levels,” says Pudvah. The workout makes a great finisher, but he says it can also be used as a warmup with lighter weights.

FULL-BODY FINISHER
ExerciseSetsReps
Kettlebell Swing6-810
TRX Row6-810
Split Squat6-810
Pushup6-85
Petrenko Andriy
FULL BODY STRENGTH CIRCUIT

By Brandon Smitley, co-owner of THIRST gym in Terre Haute, IN.

Build strength and conditioning with this quick, full-body workout. Minimize rest between sets, and continue through the circuit 2-3 times as time allows.

FULL BODY STRENGTH CIRCUIT
ExerciseSetsReps
Deadlift2-35
Dumbbell Floor Press2-38
Bentover Dumbbell Row2-38
Reverse Lunge2-38 Per Leg
V-Up2-312
Per Bernal
UPPER BODY STRENGTH WORKOUT

By Brandon Smitley, co-owner of THIRST gym in Terre Haute, IN.

Give your upper body a quick tune-up with Smitley’s four-exercise workout that blasts your back, shoulders, and delts.

UPPER BODY STRENGTH WORKOUT
ExerciseSetsReps
Inverted Row3Max
Dumbbell Bench Press38
Rear Delt Raise315
Arnold Press38
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
LOWER BODY STRENGTH WORKOUT

By Brandon Smitley, co-owner of THIRST gym in Terre Haute, IN.

Smitely likes this lower body-focused workout, which can be performed in minimal space at the gym or at home. All you need is a kettlebell, dumbbells, and a step or bench.

LOWER BODY STRENGTH WORKOUT
ExerciseSetsReps
Dumbbell Goblet Squat310
Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift310
Step-Up38 Per Leg
Kettlebell Swing315
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
UPPER BODY WORKOUT + RECOVERY

By Jim Smith, CPPS, owner of Diesel Strength & Conditioning.

Ten minutes necessitates a quick workout, but that doesn’t mean you can’t build in a minute of recovery. After knocking out this two-pronged upper body challenge, finish with some feel-good static hangs.

UPPER BODY WORKOUT + RECOVERY
ExerciseSetsReps
Incline Dumbbell Press310
Pullup3Max Reps
Static Hang***
*Hang from a pull-up bar, and take five deep breaths with long exhales for recovery and improved movement.
Per Bernal
SHOULDER ACCESSORY WORKOUT

By Jim Smith, CPPS, owner of Diesel Strength & Conditioning.

Smith says that short “micro-dosing”—targeted work focusing on specific muscles—can be a great strategy for improving imbalances and weaknesses. In turn, this will help the main lifts in your primary workouts.

SHOULDER ACCESSORY WORKOUT
ExerciseSetsReps
Rear Delt Flye320
Dumbbell Shoulder Press3-48-12
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
GLUTE ACCESSORY WORKOUT

By Jim Smith, CPPS, owner of Diesel Strength & Conditioning.

Get those glutes firing and improve your deadlift with this lower body-focused workout. Perform as many good reps and sets as time allows.

GLUTE ACCESSORY WORKOUT
ExerciseSetsReps
Barbell Hip Thrust3-410-20
Sumo Deadlift3-45-8
