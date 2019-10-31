Ten 10-Minute Strength Workouts to Build Muscle Fast

You don’t need to be in the gym for an hour to make progress. Think of all the time you spend scrolling through Instagram between sets or chatting it up with another member of the 6 a.m. crew.

If you were to, say, focus your efforts and leave your phone in your bag, you’d be surprised how quickly you can get an effective workout in. In fact, 10 minutes is enough time. Don’t believe us?

Take it up with the panel of expert trainers, who are among some of the best in the country and provided ten strength and muscle building workouts that’ll take you 10 minutes or less to complete.