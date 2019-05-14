Two Resistance-Band Workouts That Take Less Than 30 Minutes

You’d be shocked at what can be accomplished with a single piece of rubber. And no, we’re not just talking about rehabbing an injury, working on mobility, or warming up before some other workout. We’re talking about getting seriously stronger, tightening your body, building lean muscle mass, and feeling great.

The humble resistance band has a lot going for it. In fact, when com­pared with dumbbells and barbells, this flat, thick piece of elastic has certain advantages. For starters, its resistance increases the more it is stretched through a range of motion (what’s called “linear variable resistance”). This provides a training stimulus you can’t get with iron. It also means that you’ll experience less wear and tear on your joints—always a good thing.

“I’d put band training right up there with any free-weight workout in terms of challenging the muscles and producing physique gains,” says Jim Ryno, a personal trainer and gym owner. “As an added bonus, the elastic resistance tends to put less strain on vulnerable joints like the knees, hips, and shoulders, but without sacrificing any intensity on the muscles. Make no mistake, a band workout can get you absolutely torched.”

These things also run anywhere from just a few dollars for a single band to $40 for a set of four. So what are you waiting for? Grab a band, pick one of the following routines, and in 30 minutes or less, you can knock out a great workout.