Get the May 2019 Issue of ‘Muscle & Fitness’

Spring is here, and the May issue of Muscle & Fitness is right on cue with the workout tips, muscle-building recipes, and motivation you need to start crafting your dream physique for the summer months ahead.

Our cover star is a legend who needs no introduction. Arnold Schwarzenegger graces the May issue, and the seven-time Mr. Olympia kicks off our “Blockbuster Muscle” cover story, featuring detailed workout routines from The Rock, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, and more.

This month’s spring training guide will kick your body into high gear by focusing on functional strength, mobility, and overall explosiveness with a rowing exercise that can help ease back pain, tips on warming up the “right way,” a chest press that mobilizes your hips, and more on the power of sweat.

You’ll never hit your goals with a shoddy diet, no matter how good your workout routine. This month we deconstruct (and healthify) an Asian-style chicken cheeseburger, show you everything you need to whip up a Soyrizo-stuffed burrito for Cinco de Mayo, and five ways to cook zucchini. Additionally, we give you a look into the Whole30 diet and how it can help you eliminate the bad stuff and clean up your act in the kitchen.

UFC fighter Jessica Eye, All Elite Wrestling’s Brandi Rhodes, and WNBA analyst Candace Parker are just some of this month’s featured “Women of Action,” who are breaking new ground in some typically male-dominated fields.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you'll find even more training and diet tips to help you make serious gains in the gym. In this issue, we spotlight the 10 best arms in Mr. Olympia history, help you get your triceps blasted with some old-school bodyweight moves, and share the lifting methods of six-time Olympia Dorian Yates.