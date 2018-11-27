9 Champion Bodybuilders Share Their Favorite Exercises

It’s normal to keep going back to what works for you. When dieting, for example, maybe you notice that you respond best to tilapia rather than chicken. Or you’ve been throwing back the same pre-workout supplement for years because nothing else gives you the same kick in the ass. And when you tuck in for a good night’s rest, you reach for your trusty teddy bear (wait...maybe that’s just us).

The point is: If it works, it works. One more example—this list of nine exercises from nine bodybuilding legends, all of whom competed at the highest level, with the physiques to show for it. And they got there by busting their humps with the moves that got them results. Here, we outline their favorite exercises for carving out a pro-level body. They may just do the trick for you, too.