Chris Lund / M+F Magazine

Workout Routines

9 Champion Bodybuilders Share Their Favorite Exercises

Nine IFBB Pro League greats share their favorite moves for more size—and the workouts to go with them.

Chris Lund / M+F Magazine

It’s normal to keep going back to what works for you. When dieting, for example, maybe you notice that you respond best to tilapia rather than chicken. Or you’ve been throwing back the same pre-workout supplement for years because nothing else gives you the same kick in the ass. And when you tuck in for a good night’s rest, you reach for your trusty teddy bear (wait...maybe that’s just us). 

The point is: If it works, it works. One more example—this list of nine exercises from nine bodybuilding legends, all of whom competed at the highest level, with the physiques to show for it. And they got there by busting their humps with the moves that got them results. Here, we outline their favorite exercises for carving out a pro-level body. They may just do the trick for you, too.

Frank Roberson - 2003 NPC Nationals Overall Champion

Go-to Move: Machine Shrug

ROBERSON SAYS: “I feel I can work my traps fully with just one exercise. The keys to shrug movements is to go heavy with strict form. I pull up slowly and hold for a long squeeze—a two-second pull with a two-second hold. This slower pace with heavy weights really helps give you detail without making your traps disproportionately large.”

Frank’s Trap Workout

Machine Shrug* - 4 sets, 10-12 reps
*Sometimes he does dumbbell shrugs instead.

David Henry - 2008 Olympia 202 Winner

Go-to Move: Cable Crossover

HENRY SAYS: “I don’t include a lot of pressing movements in my chest workout. For chest, I’m emphasizing enhancing fullness and detail, and cable crossovers are great for this. I keep the reps moderate and the weight fairly heavy. This still allows me to contract the pectorals as hard as I can at the bottom of the movement. Some guys take the handles out in front of them just below shoulder height. I get a better pump when I bring them in closer to my waist.”

David’s Chest Workout

Hammer Strength Incline Press - 3 sets, 6-8 reps
Flat Dumbbell Flye - 3 sets, 8-10 reps
Weighted Dip - 4 sets, 12 reps
Cable Crossover - 4 sets, 10-12 reps

Ronnie Coleman - 8-Time Mr. Olympia

Go-to Move: Cable Curl

COLEMAN SAYS: “When I want a biceps shock to make them concrete hard, I’ll use heavy cables all the way throughout the workout, starting with four straight sets of full-stack cable curls for 10 to 12 reps and ending the workout with the same exercise superset with cable preacher curls for eight to 12 reps. In between, I use another cable movement from a different direction, thereby covering the whole muscle area. I’m not talking a dinky pump, either. Even with cables, I’m trying to build strength and size.”

Ronnie’s All-Cable Biceps Workout

Cable Curl - 4 sets, 10-12 reps
Overhead Cable Curl - 3 sets, 8-12 reps
Cable Curl - 4 sets, 8-12 reps
Superset with
Cable Preacher Curl - 4 sets, 8-12 reps

Jay Cutler - 4-Time Mr. Olympia

Go-to Move: Calf Raise (seated and standing)

CUTLER SAYS: “I believe in straightforward training for the calves. They respond better to a slightly higher rep range than most other body parts (four sets of 15 reps). Reps should be done slowly so as to keep tension on the muscles. When the calves are fully developed, they’ll have an impressive wide look, even from the front.”

Jay’s Calf Workout

Standing Calf Raise - 4 sets, 15 reps
Seated Calf Raise - 4 sets, 15 reps

Branch Warren - 2-Time Arnold Classic Champion, 2009 Mr. Olympia Runner-Up

Go-to Move: Dumbbell Lateral Raise

WARREN SAYS: “My shoulders used to be overpowered by my legs. That was no longer the case after I did very strict dumbbell lateral raises with a final triple dropset. I avoid momentum at all costs and never bring my arms to the front. I keep them to the side and raise them straight outward, hold at the top, and resist the descent.”

Branch’s Shoulder Workout

Seated Military Press - 4 sets, 6-15 reps
Alternate Front Dumbbell Raise - 3 sets, 10 reps
Dumbbell Lateral Raise* - 3-4 sets, 10-15 reps
Upright Row - 4 sets, 10 reps
*The last set is the triple dropset.

Ahmad Haider - World Championships Overall Winner

Go-to Move: Seated Dumbbell Curl

HAIDER SAYS: “I often do seated dumbbell curls with both arms simultaneously. I do them second in my workout after barbell curls, which is a heavy, basic movement. Then when I use dumbbells, I can more directly target the biceps because my arms are pumped. I keep my rep pace slow all the way—slow up and slow down.”

Ahmad’s Biceps Workout

Barbell Curl - 4 sets, 10 reps
Seated Dumbbell Curl - 4 sets, 10 reps
Dumbbell Preacher Curl - 3-4 sets, 10 reps
Hammer Curl - 3 sets, 10 reps

Bob Cicherillo - 2006 Masters Pro World Champion

Go-to Move: Barbell Row

CICHERILLO SAYS: “Don’t bend over so far that you feel it in your lower back. Do keep your upper back elevated so that the lats do the work. Don’t pull to your chest; that only works your arms. Do keep the bar an inch or less away from your body so that it almost drags up the thighs. I pull it below my weight belt. This is not a show-off movement for strength but a movement for your lats. Do 12 to 15 reps.”

Bob’s Back Workout

Front Cable Pulldown - 4 sets, 12–15 reps
Barbell Row - 4 sets, 12–15 reps
T-Bar Row - 4 sets, 12–15 reps
Pulley Row - 4 sets, 12–15 reps
One-Arm Dumbbell Row - 4 sets, 12–15 reps
Partial Deadlift - 4 sets, 12–15 reps
Note: In addition to barbell rows, use any combination of three of the other row variations, switching the order in each workout.

Gustavo Badell - 3-Time IFBB Pro League Winner

Go-to Move: Overhead Triceps Extension

BADELL SAYS: “I think that the overhead triceps extension with a cambered bar is one of the best exercises for adding mass to the triceps. The upright position allows you to get a better stretch in the long head in the triceps, and you have more leverage than you do with flat extensions. I perform the flat version earlier in my workout as a way of priming my muscles for this upright version. The overall effect is that it develops the inside part of my triceps. I use a cambered bar because it allows me to hold my elbows closer together without creating discomfort at that joint or at my wrists. I perform reps fairly slowly, taking two full seconds to lower the weight before I explode back up with all my power.”

Gustavo’s Triceps Workout

French Press - 4 sets, 10-12 reps
Dumbbell Extension - 3 sets, 10-12 reps
Overhead Triceps Extension - 3 sets, 10-12 reps
Rope Pressdown - 3 sets, 12-15 reps

Mustafa Mohammad - 3-Time Mr. Olympia Competitor

Go-to Move: Leg Press

MOHAMMAD SAYS: “Squats are great, but leg presses are my favorite exercises for quads because they don’t stress my back. This allows me to focus on working the target muscle. I can really stretch and contract my quads—and I can go heavy.”

Mustafa’s Quad Workout

Squat - 4 sets, 12, 10, 8, 8 reps
Leg Press - 5 sets, 12, 10, 10, 8, 8 reps

